New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DWI charge, won't join team for road trip
New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Scott was arrested at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.www.espn.com
