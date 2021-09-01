New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DWI charge, won't join team for road trip

Toronto Blue Jays legendary infielder and World Series winner, Tony Fernandez, should have his number 1 hanging from the Rogers Centre rafters. I don’t understand how this was missed. I don’t know how this was missed when Tony was still with us. I am having a hard time understanding how it continues to be missed now that he is no longer with us. This was triggered by new Blue Jays outfielder Jarrod Dyson sporting the number when he was acquired in August. In fairness to Dyson, he has worn that number his whole career.