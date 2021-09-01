Last minute field goal secures Bridger Scout’s win

The Bridger Scouts engineered a dramatic come back in the final quarter against Meeteetse last week with a field goal to make it 34-32.The Scouts went into the final quarter trailing 26-22 when their opponents made things worse with a 17-yard touchdown to make it 32-22. The subsequent missed kick may have spurred on the Scouts who responded with a Baylor Pospisil touchdown from a 17 yard throw by Chance Goltz and a successful follow up kick to make it 32-30.With light at the end of the tunnel the Scouts threw everything they had coming up with a Lucius Payovich field goal from 29 yards to seal the victory. Bridger had found the whole game tough, going into half time 20-8 down. Rod Zentner had given his team hope with a 5-yard catch from Goltz and Payovich with the extra point kick.Meeteetse didn’t let up though extending their lead to 26-8 before Goltz threw another inch perfect 29 yard pass to Payovich to make it 26-14 and then Zach Althoff securing further points to make it 26-22.In offense Goltz completed 10 passes for 241 yards for 3 touchdowns.In Receiving Zentner made 3 catchesfor 87 yards, one touchdown, Payovich 1 for 29 and 1 touchdown, Baylor Pospisil 2 for 29 and one touchdown.In Rushing Zentner was 9 for 36 yards, Althoff 6 for 10, and Goltz 9 for 104 yards.In Kick Returns Cooper Frank was 1 for 1 and Zentner 3 for 58.InDenfence, Zentner made 9 tackles, Althoff 1 tackles, Goltz 8 and 3 sacks, Pospisil 5 and 2 sacks. Frank made 5 tackles, Payovich 7, Jake Buessing 8.“It was a great game back and forth. Bridger pulled ahead with a little over one minute left in the game on a 29 yard field goal from senior kicker Lucius Payovich,” said Coach Jim Goltz. “Scouts were led offensively by senior quarterback Chance Goltz. Zach Althoff led the defense with 11 total tackles.”The Scouts will host the Richey/Lambert Fusion on Friday, Sept. 3.