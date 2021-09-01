We Have to Talk About Doubt

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.