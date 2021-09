Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Wednesday that it is gearing up for the busy holiday season by hiring 20,000 permanent supply chain workers. The company said positions will vary from part-time to full-time and the average wage for supply chain associates will be $20.37 per hour. Job openings will be available at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club centers and positions will be offered within a range of departments, including positions as order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.