Neurodegenerative Disease and COVID-19: Assessing Outcomes in Hospitalized Patients

Short-term mortality and intensive care unit (ICU) admission rates among patients with neurodegenerative disorders who are hospitalized with COVID-19 may not differ from age-matched hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who do not have neurological disorders, according to findings published in Neurology Clinical Practice. Study results also suggested that patients with neurodegenerative disorders who are hospitalized for COVID-19 develop encephalopathy at higher rates than patients without neurodegenerative disorders and are more likely to be discharged to nursing home or hospice.