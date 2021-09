For the fourth time in four years the Westville Yellowjackets started their season opener with a quarterback that had no previous career starts at the position, but for the first time in those four seasons, the Yellowjackets came out victorious. Sophomore Adian Auffet, accompanied by a solid showing by both the offense and defense, lead the Yellowjackets to a 40-0 shutout win over the Hulbert Riders. The win is the first in a season opener since 2015 for the Yellowjackets, and the shutout in a season opener is the first since 2007.