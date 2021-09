Dragon Ball Super has done it to Vegeta again. Just as the Saiyan Prince gets a groundbreaking new God of Destruction transformation in Ultra Ego, his opponent (the Cerealian warrior Granolah) gets his own power boost that once again will bring Vegeta back down from the moment of supremacy. Of course, Granolah did make a Dragon Ball wish to become the strongest warrior in the universe, so it's somewhat to be expected that he wouldn't yet be done tapping into the deeper reaches of his power, and pulls out yet another transformation in the heat of the epic battle with his Saiyan opponents.