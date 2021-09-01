Permits Issued for 20-Unit Vertical Extension at 1501-05 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 20-unit vertical addition atop a prewar Art Deco commercial building situated at 1501-05 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, Lower North Philadelphia. The project will add 20,558 square feet of space to the existing structure, bringing the total to 26,025 square feet. Existing commercial space at the ground floor will be renovated and expanded, and seven bicycle parking spaces will be added. Permits list 1500 Fairmount LLC as the owner, Brett Harman as the design professional, and Construct Design Corp. Inc. as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $2.7 million.phillyyimby.com
