UMC WOMEN’S GOLF PICKED TO FINISH 13TH IN THE NSIC COACHES POLL
The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team was picked to finish 13th out of 13 teams in the NSIC Preseason Women’s Golf Coaches’ Poll. Augustana University was picked to finish first with nine first-place votes and 139 points, while Minnesota State University was selected second with two first-place votes and 122 points. Mackayla Olsen was named the Preseason Golfer of the Year in the conference.www.kroxam.com
