UMC WOMEN’S GOLF PICKED TO FINISH 13TH IN THE NSIC COACHES POLL

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's soccer team was voted to finish sixth by the coaches in the 2021 Ohio Athletic Conference preseason poll. BW was selected as the sixth-place finisher with 47 points. Ohio Northern University, who finished tied for first in the conference standings last season, was selected first with 78 points with six first-place votes. Otterbein University closely follows the Polar Bears with 72 points and two first place votes. Capital University was selected third with 69 points and two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five is John Carroll University with 49 points and Wilmington College with 48 points.