Osseo, MN

Champlin Park vs. Osseo Girls Soccer 9-14-21

By John Jacobson
ccxmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Game Coverage of Champlin Park vs. Osseo Girls Soccer. Watch this game LIVE on 9/14 at 7:00pm on CCX1, Comcast 799/12, or online. CCX Sports is a service of Northwest Community Television. We offer Live Full Game & Highlight coverage of prep sports in the Northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. CCX Media serves the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hanover, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Robbinsdale and Rogers and is available on Comcast.

ccxmedia.org

