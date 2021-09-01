Down Low: Male Accuser Details Sexual Abuse He Allegedly Endured At The Hands of R.Kelly During Federal Trial

The sex trafficking trial against R. Kelly, legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has summoned jurors in New York as the R&B singer faces several charges. According to the Associated Press, jury selection began Monday (Aug. 9). U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly vetted jurors by asking if they were able to keep an open mind, not be influenced by publicity, and presume Kelly innocent until proven guilty. Insider reported the 54-year-old’s legal team has requested the judge drop certain charges. Kelly’s attorneys said that prosecutors should not have charged the 12 Play singer with breaking New York law after he was accused of giving accusers...