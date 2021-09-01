Down Low: Male Accuser Details Sexual Abuse He Allegedly Endured At The Hands of R.Kelly During Federal Trial
Disgraced singer and alleged peddler of herpes R.Kelly didn’t just prey on young Black girls. He also allegedly messed with boys too. R.Kelly’s federal sex trafficking trial is currently underway. The witnesses are spilling the tea on the stand, and all share similar stories of how the singer/songwriter used his fame and influence to manipulate them into performing sexual acts. But one witness, in particular, is garnering attention, being that he is a male.theboxhouston.com
