Toledo, OH

Gearing Up For Solheim with Toledo Merch

By Taylor Viers
toledoparent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to represent your city is to wear it proudly on your sleeve…literally! In preparation for the Solheim cup, a special pop-up-shop featuring Toledo gear is now open downtown. Not only is it great to represent your own hometown, but the number of travelers set to be passing through the city is enormous, and everyone is going to want to get their hands on some Toledo merchandise at some point. The Solheim Cup is one of the first major international events being held in the United States post-COVID, which shows just how large the draw of the audience is expected to be.

