Twitch’s official gaming channel was hate raided during their broadcast of the Xbox Games Showcase, adding to the problem that has been popping up more and more on Twitch. Twitch has had a massive problem of streamers, big and small, being attacked by bot accounts spamming racist or otherwise offensive messages in chat. These ‘hate raids’ have been condemned by Twitch, and although they announced a plan of action to curtail the problem, streamers are still calling on them to do more.