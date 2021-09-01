GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (' ZEN ' or the ' Company ') (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), ) announces stock option grants for two employees. These options are exercisable for an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.69 per common share for a period of three years from the date of the grant which will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant.