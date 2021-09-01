Cancel
Trihydro Achieves Safety Milestone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2021, Trihydro surpassed two million hours of work without an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable incident or injury. Operating under the motto “Our Safety is My Responsibility,” each Trihydro team member contributes to our best-in-class safety record and our award-winning behavior-based safety program. The company provides our team members with stop-work authority and the necessary tools, equipment, and training to perform work safely.

