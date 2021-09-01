Trihydro Achieves Safety Milestone

In July Green’s Welding and Sales marked its 38th year in business and coincided with a milestone as the company announced it now has over 8,000 GWS bulk bins produced. Green’s Welding and Sales in rural Appleton City, Missouri, manufactures livestock equipment. In celebrating, many vendors and business partners provided prizes and gift cards to GWS employees for the 38th celebration and employee appreciation event. The employees participate in a team building activity and they were recognized for their service and dedication. Every employee received a gift bag, door prize and gift card.