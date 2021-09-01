Leo Twiggs: The Art of a Lifetime

Vibrant and relevant the Black-owned press continues to embellish its reputation as an institution integral to the survival and success of the Black community. The first time I heard the names Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, and about their monumental contribution to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was while watching the movie “Hidden Figures”. Jackson, Johnson and Vaughan were mathematicians and, in the case of Jackson, the first Black female engineer in the history of NASA. These were not just “Hidden Figures,” they were phenomenal women. Phenomenal Black women. The movie debuted in 2016 and was directed by Theodore Melfi. The screenplay was co-written by Melfi and Allison Schroeder. Both white. However, they were not the first to tell this story, far from it. The Norfolk Journal and Guide, a Black female-owned newspaper (Brenda Andrews, Publisher) that is in its 121st year of existence, published a May 1942 story, “Paving the Way for Women Engineers,” introducing the trio to local readers in southeastern Virginia, and later the world. In September 2016, author Margot Lee Shutterly wrote the book, Hidden Figures that inspired the film.