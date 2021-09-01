Cancel
Presidential Election

Letters to the editor for Sept. 2

I would like to know how any American can refer to Joe Biden as president? A president is a leader that works for the people he/she serves. I have never been Democrat or Republican but a voter that votes for the individual I think will best benefit myself, family and American values.

