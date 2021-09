An Atlantic City Steel Pier diving horse, which is the subject of a new book from a New Hope author with whom one spent his retirement yearsImage via Ken Butz at YouTube. It may be hard to understand now, but at one time, the Atlantic City Steel Pier Diving Horse was a must-see attraction. Once it was phased out, however, the fate of those horses became murky. Kevin Riordan tracked one of them, with a Bucks County connection, for The Philadelphia Inquirer.