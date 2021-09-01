Pretoria Fields: Albany

Tripp Morgan arrives for an afternoon photo shoot wearing clothes that represent every aspect of his professional life. His Pretoria Fields fleece promotes the craft brewery that is his pride and joy. Morgan’s Pretoria Fields Collective cap highlights the local agricultural community that is centered on the 500-acre organic farm is where much of the brewery’s fruits and grains are harvested. Underneath are the scrubs he wears to his day job as a vascular surgeon in Albany, the largest city in southwest Georgia.