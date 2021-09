Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry recently spoke about one of the biggest factors that influenced his decision to join the Heat in free agency. “For me, it’s only championships or bust,” Lowry said during a podcast appearance. “And going to Miami, that was a situation where I felt like this is what they wanted to do. I have a close friend in Jimmy Butler there, and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships. If you’re not playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency is, ‘Where do I go to become a champion? Where do I go I feel like to have the opportunity to become another champion and get back to the high?'”