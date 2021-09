Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Eightcap, an award-winning CFD broker, has come out with not just an ambitious goal to dominate the crypto derivatives sector but with an unmatched offering to other Crypto exchanges within the industry. On August 6, 2021, the licensed broker announced that it has launched over 250 crypto derivatives and paired with a wide range of features this has positioned the broker as the largest offering within the industry.