Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Prognostic significance of OXR1 in urothelial carcinoma: low OXR1 expression is associated with worse survival

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Future Oncol. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2217/fon-2021-0184. Online ahead of print. Background: Bioinformatic analysis has revealed that OXR1 is significantly downregulated in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients & methods: The expression of OXR1 in patients with urothelial carcinoma was evaluated by immunohistochemistry, including 340 cases with urothelial carcinoma in the upper urinary tract and 295 in the urinary bladder. Results: Low expression of OXR1 was significantly correlated with adverse pathological parameters including high primary tumor (pT) stage, high node stage, high histological grade, high mitotic activity and increased vascular or perineural invasion (all p < 0.05). Low expression of OXR1 independently predicted worse metastasis-free survival (p = 0.033) in urothelial carcinoma of the upper urinary tract and worse disease-specific survival (p = 0.022) and metastasis-free survival (p < 0.001) in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Conclusion: Low expression of OXR1 is an adverse prognostic factor in urothelial carcinoma.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Carcinoma#Urinary Bladder#Disease#Pathological#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

Role of Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD; Guru P. Sonpavde, MD; Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD; and Neeraj Agarwal, MD, provide insight on how they approach the patient selection of maintenance therapy in advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Let’s go to another polling question for the audience: Do you think first-line...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Skin nodules and proptosis in a case of carcinoma urinary bladder: An unusual presentation

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):286-287. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_461_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Metastasis to the skin and orbit from bladder cancer is extremely rare. A 76-year-old diabetic male presented with skin nodules and proptosis of the left eye. Punch biopsy from the abdominal wall nodule showed malignant cells with perineural invasion. Immunohistochemistry showed features suggestive of metastatic urothelial carcinoma. We present this case of urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder presenting primarily with highly unusual nodular skin metastasis.
Cancertargetedonc.com

ADCs for Urothelial Carcinoma: Selection and AE Management

Advice regarding patient selection for sacituzumab govitecan and the management of treatment-related adverse events. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Very quickly, Neeraj, do you have any take-home points for the audience regarding the optimal use of sacituzumab govitecan? The patients obviously have an indication after having progression on chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor, and they can get sacituzumab govitecan before or after enfortumab vedotin or before or after erdafitinib. Is there any patient profile based on medical comorbidities for which we would use sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy?
Cancerdocwirenews.com

A candidate antineoplastic herbal agent for bladder cancer: Ankaferd bloodstopper

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 4:e14789. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14789. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Ankaferd bloodstopper (ABS) was used for in-vitro studies of osteosarcoma and colon carcinoma cancer cell lines to reveal the apoptotic and antineoplastic effects. The aim of this study is to evaluate the antineoplastic effect of ABS on bladder cancer cell cultures.
CancerMedscape News

Endometriosis Not a Prognostic Factor for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma

Endometriosis had no independent association with the prognosis of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC), irrespective of stage and residual disease (RD). These are findings from a recent study published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology. Endometriosis has been previously linked to earlier stage and younger age at diagnosis in patients with...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Bone Metastases May Be Associated With Poorer Survival on ICI Therapy in mNSCLC

The high prevalence of bone metastases in non–small cell lung cancer led 2 institutions to investigate how these metastases impact survival in patients treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Baseline bone metastases may indicate worse prognosis for patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) who are treated with immune checkpoint...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab For Locally Advanced, Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has also converted the indication for pembrolizumab from an accelerated to a full, regular approval for patients with urothelial carcinoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) has been granted an updated indication for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Beneficial in Renal Cell Carcinoma

7For patients with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma at high risk for recurrence after nephrectomy, adjuvant therapy with pembrolizumab improves disease-free survival, according to a study published in the Aug. 19 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Sequencing Strategies for Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Recommendations regarding how to best integrate newer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates, into treatment plans for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: It’s great to see that antibody-drug conjugates have entered the treatment armamentarium. Both are very important and can be used in sequence, 1 after the other. I don’t see any cross-resistance. They’re different drugs, so it’s important to take into account the toxicity profile of those agents, which can be different, along with the patient comorbidities, preferences, level of evidence, and data to help us sequence these drugs in the clinic. But it’s exciting to have options for the patients. Neeraj, do you have any comments on that from your experience?
Cancercancernetwork.com

JAVELIN Bladder 100 Study in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD, reviews data and results from the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Tom, would you like to guide us through the JAVELIN trial design, patient population, main end points, and key results?
CancerSanta Maria Times

Your Cancer Answers: Are there any new treatment options for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia?

Question: Are there any new treatment options for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia?. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a common cancer of the bone marrow. It accounts for about 30% of all leukemias in the United States. It affects men more often than women, and it mostly affects older adults with the median age at diagnosis of 70. Many patients are diagnosed when they are found to have elevated white blood cells (WBC) on their blood test.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Rhopaloic acid A induces apoptosis, autophagy and MAPK activation through ROS-mediated signaling in bladder cancer

Phytomedicine. 2021 Aug 17;92:153720. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2021.153720. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is a very common type of malignant cancer in men and new therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to reduce mortality. Several studies have demonstrated that Rhopaloic acid A (RA), a compound isolated from marine sponges, fights cancer but its potential anti-tumor effect on BC is still unknown.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy