Prognostic significance of OXR1 in urothelial carcinoma: low OXR1 expression is associated with worse survival
Background: Bioinformatic analysis has revealed that OXR1 is significantly downregulated in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients & methods: The expression of OXR1 in patients with urothelial carcinoma was evaluated by immunohistochemistry, including 340 cases with urothelial carcinoma in the upper urinary tract and 295 in the urinary bladder. Results: Low expression of OXR1 was significantly correlated with adverse pathological parameters including high primary tumor (pT) stage, high node stage, high histological grade, high mitotic activity and increased vascular or perineural invasion (all p < 0.05). Low expression of OXR1 independently predicted worse metastasis-free survival (p = 0.033) in urothelial carcinoma of the upper urinary tract and worse disease-specific survival (p = 0.022) and metastasis-free survival (p < 0.001) in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Conclusion: Low expression of OXR1 is an adverse prognostic factor in urothelial carcinoma.
