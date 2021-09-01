Cancel
Systemic Bacillus Calmette-Guerin infection secondary to inadvertent intravenous injection

 6 days ago

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):274-276. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_638_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Disseminated BCG infection (BCG-osis) secondary to intravesical BCG given for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer has been reported. We report the successful management of two cases of BCG-osis secondary to inadvertent intravenous BCG injection. Both cases are recurrence-free at the follow-up of 12 and 18 months, respectively. There is only one such case reported in English literature so far to the best of our knowledge.

