Perioperative therapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer
Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):226-233. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_540_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Radical cystectomy with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection is the standard of care for muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The role of neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy has evolved over the last 3-4 decades, and neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) has now become the standard recommended treatment. However, there are many nuances to this and the utilization of chemotherapy has not been universal. The optimum chemotherapy regimen is still debated. Adjuvant radiation has a role in high-risk patients although not established and immunotherapy has shown promising results. We reviewed the evidence on NACT and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) regimens, NACT versus ACT, and the role of adjuvant radiotherapy and immunotherapy in MIBC.www.docwirenews.com
