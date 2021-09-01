Cancel
Perioperative therapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):226-233. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_540_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Radical cystectomy with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection is the standard of care for muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The role of neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy has evolved over the last 3-4 decades, and neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) has now become the standard recommended treatment. However, there are many nuances to this and the utilization of chemotherapy has not been universal. The optimum chemotherapy regimen is still debated. Adjuvant radiation has a role in high-risk patients although not established and immunotherapy has shown promising results. We reviewed the evidence on NACT and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) regimens, NACT versus ACT, and the role of adjuvant radiotherapy and immunotherapy in MIBC.

Cancertargetedonc.com

How Genomics are Changing Urothelial Cancer Practice

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses genomic testing in urothelial cancer. Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses genomic testing in urothelial cancer (UC). In UC alterations in FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A have become actionable targets for therapy. Clinical research has...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Durvalumab/Radiotherapy May Fill Unmet Medical Need in Bladder Cancer Subset

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, study co-investigator Yousef Zakharia, explained the background and results of the DUART study. Treatment with radiation and the immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) appeared to be safe, tolerable, and showed a disease control rate (DCR) of 92% in patients with locally advanced and unresectable bladder cancer who are cisplatin-ineligible/unfit for surgery, according to findings from the DUART study (NCT02891161).
CancerMedical News Today

Can gene therapy help treat non-small cell lung cancer?

Gene therapy is a promising new method for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It allows doctors to target specific genes to prevent cancerous cells from growing and spreading. NSCLC is a common form of cancer. It causes cancerous cells to form in the tissues of the lung. NSCLC is...
Cancercancernetwork.com

JAVELIN Bladder 100 Study in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD, reviews data and results from the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Tom, would you like to guide us through the JAVELIN trial design, patient population, main end points, and key results?
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Four versus Three Cycles of Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: Implications for Pathologic Response and Survival

J Urol. 2021 Aug 27:101097JU0000000000002189. doi: 10.1097/JU.0000000000002189. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Ideal number of neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) cycles for muscle-invasive bladder cancer is uncertain with 3 to 4 representing the standard of care (SOC). We compared ypT0 rates and survival between patients receiving 4 versus 3 cycles of NAC with evaluation of chemotherapy-related toxicity for correlation with tumor chemosensitivity and pathologic response.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Looking at the Use of Primary and Switch Maintenance Therapy for Advanced Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. In treating patients with bladder cancer, criteria for treatment differ across practices. Ten oncologists from community practices and academia discussed how they would approach treatment of a 66-year old man with advanced bladder cancer. In treating patients with...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Systematic review and meta-analysis of narrow band imaging for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Int J Urol. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1111/iju.14671. Online ahead of print. To assess the effect of narrow band imaging-guided transurethral resection of bladder tumor compared with white light on recurrence rates in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. A systematic review of the literature from inception to November 2020 using Medline, EMBASE and CENTRAL was undertaken. Randomized controlled trials comparing transurethral resection of bladder tumor undertaken with narrow band imaging with those undertaken with white light that reported recurrence rates of at least 12 months were included in the analysis. Primary outcomes were recurrence rates at 12 and 24 months. Secondary outcomes were reported adverse effects. A total of 387 abstracts were screened, of which 14 full text identified and three studies included in the meta-analysis (921 patients). Meta-analysis did not show a statistically significant benefit to narrow band imaging at 12 months; risk ratio 0.75 (95% confidence interval 0.50-1.14, P = 0.18, I2 = 61%). No included studies provided recurrence data beyond 12 months. Adverse effects were reported in one study and no significant difference of complication rate was observed between the two groups. Risk of bias was assessed to be generally low, and grading of recommendations assessment development and evaluations were of high certainty. This meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials shows no difference in recurrence rates using narrow band imaging, although a trend in its favor was identified. Limitations include the varied reporting and administration of adjuvant therapies. Further well-designed trials are required to examine the benefit of this technology.
Cancertargetedonc.com

New Therapies Challenge SOC in Genitourinary Cancers

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Guru Sonpavde, MD, discussed the safety and efficacy of fixed-dose durvalumab for UTC along with an overview of the ongoing CheckMate 274 trial, which evaluates nivolumab compared to placebo in this patient population. The promise of monoclonal antibodies in the genitourinary cancer space was...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

SRT1720 inhibits the growth of bladder cancer in organoids and murine models through the SIRT1-HIF axis

There are unmet clinical needs for novel therapeutic targets and drugs for bladder cancer. Majority of previous work relied on limited bladder cancer cell lines, which could not well represent the tumor heterogeneity and pathology of this disease. Recently, it has been shown that cancer organoids can recapitulate pathological and molecular properties of bladder cancer. Here, we report, by our knowledge, the first bladder cancer organoid-based small molecule screening for epigenetic drugs. We found that SRT1720, a Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) activator, significantly inhibits the growth of both mouse and human bladder cancer organoids. And it also restrains the development of mouse in situ bladder cancer and human PDX bladder cancer. Mutation of Sirt1 promotes the growth of cancer organoids and decreases their sensitivity to SRT1720, which validate Sirt1 as the target of SRT1720 in bladder cancer. Mechanistically, SRT1720 treatment represses the hypoxia pathway through deacetylating HIF1α by activating Sirt1. Genetic or pharmaceutic inhibitions of HIF mimic the anti-tumor effect of SRT1720. Furthermore, the SIRT1-repressed gene signature is associated with the hypoxia target gene signature and poor prognosis in human bladder cancers. Thus, our study demonstrates the power of cancer organoid-based drug discovery and, in principle, identifies SRT1720 as a new treatment for bladder cancer.
Cancerbiospace.com

Leading Medical Journal Validates Potential of Zentalis-discovered Cancer Therapy

New York-headquartered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has announced that its research findings on ZN-c3, a drug component it discovered for the potential treatment of cancer, now appear in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. ZN-c3 is a WEE1 inhibitor that could be used as monotherapy for uterine serous carcinoma and solid tumors, and...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Novel mouse models of bladder cancer identify a prognostic signature associated with risk of disease progression

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 1:canres.1254.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-1254. Online ahead of print. To study progression of bladder cancer from non-muscle invasive to muscle invasive disease, we have developed a novel toolkit that uses complementary approaches to achieve gene recombination in specific cell populations in the bladder urothelium in vivo, thereby allowing us to generate a new series of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMM) of bladder cancer. One method is based on delivery of adenoviruses that express Cre recombinase in selected cell types in the urothelium, and a second uses transgenic drivers in which activation of inducible Cre alleles can be limited to the bladder urothelium by intravesicular delivery of tamoxifen. Using both approaches, targeted deletion of the Pten and p53 tumor suppressor genes specifically in basal urothelial cells gave rise to muscle invasive bladder tumors. Furthermore, pre-invasive lesions arising in basal cells displayed upregulation of molecular pathways related to bladder tumorigenesis, including pro-inflammatory pathways. Cross species analyses comparing a mouse gene signature of early bladder cancer with a human signature of bladder cancer progression identified a conserved 28-gene signature of early bladder cancer that is associated with poor prognosis for human bladder cancer and that outperforms comparable gene signatures. These findings demonstrate the relevance of these GEMMs for studying the biology of human bladder cancer and introduce a prognostic gene signature that may help to stratify patients at risk for progression to potentially lethal muscle invasive disease.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Apolipoprotein A1 as a novel urinary biomarker for diagnosis of bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):217-225. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_69_21. Epub 2021 Jul 1. INTRODUCTION: The emergence of urinary biomarkers for bladder cancer diagnosis could provide a reliable and less invasive diagnostic method. It could be also used as an adjuvant to the current gold standards of cytology and cystoscopy to improve diagnostic accuracy and decrease the percentage of false positives.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Time to Turn on the Blue Lights: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Photodynamic Diagnosis for Bladder Cancer

CONTEXT: White light (WL) cystoscopy and transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) comprise the current gold standard technique for detecting and grading bladder cancer. However, with WL cystoscopy, recurrence following initial TURBT is high, and identification of smaller tumours and carcinoma in situ is poor. Photodynamic diagnosis (PDD) has been developed to improve the detection of bladder.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Strides in Up-front and Maintenance Therapy

Gizelka David-West, MD, analyzes the most compelling changes in up-front treatment and maintenance therapy for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Most women who receive a diagnosis of ovarian cancer present with advanced stage disease (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics stage IIIC or IV). This is due to vague symptomatology that often leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lack of screening tests for the general population. Over the past several years, investigators have focused on treatment of advanced stage disease and recurrent disease, and there have been promising outcomes where women with ovarian cancer are living with longer disease-free intervals. The most compelling changes to treatment algorithms have been in the up-front treatment of this disease and in the use of maintenance therapy.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cancer Therapy With Built-In Light

Therapies should be highly effective and as free as possible of side effects—a big challenge, particularly in the case of cancer. A Chinese research team has now developed a novel form of photodynamic tumor therapy for the treatment of deep tumors that works without external irradiation. The light source is built into the drug and is “switched on” selectively in the microenvironment of tumors, as they report in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Strategies to help manage treatment-related toxicities to novel therapies used in the management of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Quality of life is very important. We’ve seen the FDA paying attention to the quality-of-life and patient-reported outcomes data across tumor types. It’s very important for optimal management of adverse effects. Neeraj, you asked me before about optimal management of adverse effects. It’s an important point because we want to maximize the benefit and minimize the risk for our patients. To answer your question, let’s take the example of sacituzumab govitecan. As we mentioned before, neutropenia can be managed by holding off the drug or delaying the administration, or reducing the dose. The starting dose is usually 10 mg/kg, can go down to 7.5 mg/kg, and sometimes the second dose reduction dose is 5 mg/kg based on a case-by-case basis. However, most patients don’t need that, or they can be managed with 1 dose level reduction.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

A candidate antineoplastic herbal agent for bladder cancer: Ankaferd bloodstopper

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 4:e14789. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14789. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Ankaferd bloodstopper (ABS) was used for in-vitro studies of osteosarcoma and colon carcinoma cancer cell lines to reveal the apoptotic and antineoplastic effects. The aim of this study is to evaluate the antineoplastic effect of ABS on bladder cancer cell cultures.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the epithelial cell heterogeneity and invasive subpopulation in human bladder cancer

Int J Cancer. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1002/ijc.33794. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer represents a highly heterogeneous disease characterized by distinct histological, molecular, and clinical phenotypes, and a detailed analysis of tumor cell invasion and crosstalks within bladder tumor cells has not been determined. Here, we applied droplet-based single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to acquire transcriptional profiles of 36 619 single cells isolated from 7 patients. Single cell transcriptional profiles matched well with the pathological basal/luminal subtypes. Notably, in T1 tumors diagnosed as luminal subtype, basal cells displayed characteristics of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and mainly located at the tumor-stromal interface as well as micrometastases in the lamina propria. In one T3 tumor, muscle-invasive tumor showed significantly higher expression of cancer stem cell markers SOX9 and SOX2 than the primary tumor. We additionally analyzed communications between tumor cells and demonstrated its relevance to basal/luminal phenotypes. Overall, our single-cell study provides a deeper insight into the tumor cell heterogeneity associated with bladder cancer progression. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Rhopaloic acid A induces apoptosis, autophagy and MAPK activation through ROS-mediated signaling in bladder cancer

Phytomedicine. 2021 Aug 17;92:153720. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2021.153720. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is a very common type of malignant cancer in men and new therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to reduce mortality. Several studies have demonstrated that Rhopaloic acid A (RA), a compound isolated from marine sponges, fights cancer but its potential anti-tumor effect on BC is still unknown.

