Time to Turn on the Blue Lights: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Photodynamic Diagnosis for Bladder Cancer

Tara Graff, DO, MS, outlines the current treatment paradigm for chronic lymphocytic leukemia by discussing the use of novel agents, molecular testing, and risk stratification. Tara Graff, DO, MS: In my practice and clinical practices all over [the United States], novel agents have completely changed the face of treatment and outcomes for our patients with CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] to the point that chemotherapy-immunotherapy is hardly, if ever, used anymore. At times, immunotherapy, in terms of our anti-CD20 antibodies, aren’t even being used conventionally. That’s a big thing, especially in the time of COVID-19, where immunosuppression with vaccines and the risk of COVID-19 has been a concern, especially in our patients with CLL. But in mainstream, having these targeted agents, patients can take a pill, and in some cases, they can take a medication and have a fixed duration of therapy, knowing they’re going to be coming off in X number of months. That’s a big deal. It’s completely changed the treatment landscape for CLL in the last 18 months. It’s a whole new ballgame.
