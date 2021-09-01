Cancel
Cancer

Skin nodules and proptosis in a case of carcinoma urinary bladder: An unusual presentation

 6 days ago

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):286-287. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_461_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Metastasis to the skin and orbit from bladder cancer is extremely rare. A 76-year-old diabetic male presented with skin nodules and proptosis of the left eye. Punch biopsy from the abdominal wall nodule showed malignant cells with perineural invasion. Immunohistochemistry showed features suggestive of metastatic urothelial carcinoma. We present this case of urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder presenting primarily with highly unusual nodular skin metastasis.

