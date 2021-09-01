Cancel
Science

Antegrade double-J stent placement for the treatment of malignant obstructive uropathy: A retrospective cohort study

 6 days ago

Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2021 Aug 16;69:102726. doi: 10.1016/j.amsu.2021.102726. eCollection 2021 Sep. BACKGROUND: Ureteral double- J stent is usually inserted by retrograde approach to treating obstructed upper urinary tract. The antegrade approach, can be suitable alternative in certain situations without general or spinal anesthesia. The present study demonstrates the indications, success rate, and complications of this approach in treatmenting malignant obstructive uropathy.

