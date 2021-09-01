Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Apolipoprotein A1 as a novel urinary biomarker for diagnosis of bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):217-225. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_69_21. Epub 2021 Jul 1. INTRODUCTION: The emergence of urinary biomarkers for bladder cancer diagnosis could provide a reliable and less invasive diagnostic method. It could be also used as an adjuvant to the current gold standards of cytology and cystoscopy to improve diagnostic accuracy and decrease the percentage of false positives.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Meta Analysis#Biomarkers#Indian#Iju#Ta#T3#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

TF-RBP-AS Triplet Analysis Reveals the Mechanisms of Aberrant Alternative Splicing Events in Kidney Cancer: Implications for Their Possible Clinical Use as Prognostic and Therapeutic Biomarkers

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 16;22(16):8789. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168789. Aberrant alternative splicing (AS) is increasingly linked to cancer; however, how AS contributes to cancer development still remains largely unknown. AS events (ASEs) are largely regulated by RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) whose ability can be modulated by a variety of genetic and epigenetic mechanisms. In this study, we used a computational framework to investigate the roles of transcription factors (TFs) on regulating RBP-AS interactions. A total of 6519 TF-RBP-AS triplets were identified, including 290 TFs, 175 RBPs, and 16 ASEs from TCGA-KIRC RNA sequencing data. TF function categories were defined according to correlation changes between RBP expression and their targeted ASEs. The results suggested that most TFs affected multiple targets, and six different classes of TF-mediated transcriptional dysregulations were identified. Then, regulatory networks were constructed for TF-RBP-AS triplets. Further pathway-enrichment analysis showed that these TFs and RBPs involved in triplets were enriched in a variety of pathways that were associated with cancer development and progression. Survival analysis showed that some triplets were highly associated with survival rates. These findings demonstrated that the integration of TFs into alternative splicing regulatory networks can help us in understanding the roles of alternative splicing in cancer.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Objective medication adherence and persistence in people with multiple sclerosis: a systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression

J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2021 Sep;27(9):1273-1295. doi: 10.18553/jmcp.2021.27.9.1273. BACKGROUND: Medication adherence is critical for the realization of pharmacotherapy benefits and reduced healthcare expenditure. Studies have shown up to 60% of people with Multiple sclerosis (MS) experience suboptimal medication adherence, which is associated with poorer health outcomes and subsequent discontinuation. The current systematic review reported on objectively measured adherence and discontinuation rates for self-administered oral and injectable disease-modifying therapies (DMTs). OBJECTIVES: To identify whether, in people with MS, the introduction of oral DMTs has improved medication adherence when compared with injectable DMTs. The secondary aim was to report synthesized objectively measured medication adherence and persistence rates for both oral and injectable DMTs in MS across varying study durations. METHODS: Literature searches were conducted through PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and PsycINFO. Inclusion criteria were limited to English, peer-reviewed, objective, self-administered DMT articles, published between July 1993 to December 2019. Publications reporting combined intravenous and self-administered DMT data, or that did not account for DMT switching in discontinuation rates, were excluded. Data were synthesized into observation lengths ranging from less than 8 months to greater than 36 months. Meta-analysis and meta-regression were undertaken on both oral and injectable 12-month adherence and discontinuation data. RESULTS: In total, 61 articles were included; 46 articles examined adherence and 26 examined discontinuation. Twelve-month adherence ranged between 53.0% to 89.2% for oral (N = 7) and 47.0% to 77.4% for injectable DMTs (N = 7). Results from the meta-analysis and meta-regression show significantly higher pooled mean medication possession ratio (MPR) adherence for oral DMTs (91.0%) when compared to injectable DMTs (77.0%) over 12 months (β = -0.146; 95% CI: -0.263 to -0.029). Results indicate major asymmetry across studies (LFK index: -5.18), proposing the presence of significant publication bias. Mean discontinuation over 12 months was between 10.5% to 33.3% for oral (N = 7) and 15.2% to 50.8% for injectable DMTs (N = 10), with meta-analysis results indicating the presence of significant heterogeneity (I2 Injectable: 99.5%; I2 Oral: 93.1%) between studies included in each subgroup. However, no appreciable difference in mean discontinuation rates across groups (Injectable: 27%; 95% Cl: 19.0%-34.0%; Oral: 24%; 95% CI: 17.0%-31.0%) was found. CONCLUSIONS: Medication adherence for oral DMTs suggests a significant improvement compared to adherence for injectable DMTs. No significant difference in discontinuation rates between oral and injectable DMTs was found. Oral DMT adherence and persistence studies are limited, given their relatively recent introduction. Suboptimal medication adherence and discontinuation issues remain present for both oral and injectable DMTs. Future studies would benefit from improved consistency in methodology, such as comparable adherence and persistence definitions. DISCLOSURES: The authors did not receive any funding for this study. Mardan and Hussain have nothing to disclose. Grech reports grants from Merck Pharmaceutical, outside the submitted work. Allan reports grants received from Merck Pharmaceutical outside the submitted work. Allan holds advisory board and consulting positions with Merck and advisory board positions for Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis, for which Monash Institute of Neurological Diseases receives consulting fees.
CancerNIH Director's Blog

SRT1720 inhibits the growth of bladder cancer in organoids and murine models through the SIRT1-HIF axis

There are unmet clinical needs for novel therapeutic targets and drugs for bladder cancer. Majority of previous work relied on limited bladder cancer cell lines, which could not well represent the tumor heterogeneity and pathology of this disease. Recently, it has been shown that cancer organoids can recapitulate pathological and molecular properties of bladder cancer. Here, we report, by our knowledge, the first bladder cancer organoid-based small molecule screening for epigenetic drugs. We found that SRT1720, a Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) activator, significantly inhibits the growth of both mouse and human bladder cancer organoids. And it also restrains the development of mouse in situ bladder cancer and human PDX bladder cancer. Mutation of Sirt1 promotes the growth of cancer organoids and decreases their sensitivity to SRT1720, which validate Sirt1 as the target of SRT1720 in bladder cancer. Mechanistically, SRT1720 treatment represses the hypoxia pathway through deacetylating HIF1α by activating Sirt1. Genetic or pharmaceutic inhibitions of HIF mimic the anti-tumor effect of SRT1720. Furthermore, the SIRT1-repressed gene signature is associated with the hypoxia target gene signature and poor prognosis in human bladder cancers. Thus, our study demonstrates the power of cancer organoid-based drug discovery and, in principle, identifies SRT1720 as a new treatment for bladder cancer.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Perioperative therapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):226-233. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_540_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Radical cystectomy with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection is the standard of care for muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The role of neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy has evolved over the last 3-4 decades, and neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) has now become the standard recommended treatment. However, there are many nuances to this and the utilization of chemotherapy has not been universal. The optimum chemotherapy regimen is still debated. Adjuvant radiation has a role in high-risk patients although not established and immunotherapy has shown promising results. We reviewed the evidence on NACT and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) regimens, NACT versus ACT, and the role of adjuvant radiotherapy and immunotherapy in MIBC.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Skin nodules and proptosis in a case of carcinoma urinary bladder: An unusual presentation

Indian J Urol. 2021 Jul-Sep;37(3):286-287. doi: 10.4103/iju.IJU_461_20. Epub 2021 Jul 1. Metastasis to the skin and orbit from bladder cancer is extremely rare. A 76-year-old diabetic male presented with skin nodules and proptosis of the left eye. Punch biopsy from the abdominal wall nodule showed malignant cells with perineural invasion. Immunohistochemistry showed features suggestive of metastatic urothelial carcinoma. We present this case of urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder presenting primarily with highly unusual nodular skin metastasis.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Rhopaloic acid A induces apoptosis, autophagy and MAPK activation through ROS-mediated signaling in bladder cancer

Phytomedicine. 2021 Aug 17;92:153720. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2021.153720. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is a very common type of malignant cancer in men and new therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to reduce mortality. Several studies have demonstrated that Rhopaloic acid A (RA), a compound isolated from marine sponges, fights cancer but its potential anti-tumor effect on BC is still unknown.
Public Healthpnas.org

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Contributed by Burton H. Singer, July 8, 2021 (sent for review May 19, 2021; reviewed by David Fisman and Claudio Jose Struchiner) Quantification of asymptomatic infections is fundamental for effective public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Discrepancies regarding the extent of asymptomaticity have arisen from inconsistent terminology as well as conflation of index and secondary cases which biases toward lower asymptomaticity. We searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and World Health Organization Global Research Database on COVID-19 between January 1, 2020 and April 2, 2021 to identify studies that reported silent infections at the time of testing, whether presymptomatic or asymptomatic. Index cases were removed to minimize representational bias that would result in overestimation of symptomaticity. By analyzing over 350 studies, we estimate that the percentage of infections that never developed clinical symptoms, and thus were truly asymptomatic, was 35.1% (95% CI: 30.7 to 39.9%). At the time of testing, 42.8% (95% prediction interval: 5.2 to 91.1%) of cases exhibited no symptoms, a group comprising both asymptomatic and presymptomatic infections. Asymptomaticity was significantly lower among the elderly, at 19.7% (95% CI: 12.7 to 29.4%) compared with children at 46.7% (95% CI: 32.0 to 62.0%). We also found that cases with comorbidities had significantly lower asymptomaticity compared to cases with no underlying medical conditions. Without proactive policies to detect asymptomatic infections, such as rapid contact tracing, prolonged efforts for pandemic control may be needed even in the presence of vaccination.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Sarcopenia as an independent predictor for venous thromboembolism events in bladder cancer patients undergoing radical cystectomy

Support Care Cancer. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1007/s00520-021-06423-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Sarcopenia has been proved to be related to the prognosis of patients with bladder cancer (BC) after radical cystectomy (RC). The relationship between sarcopenia and the occurrence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) after RC is unclear. METHODS: We...
Cancerzoeharcombe.com

Aspirin & cancer survival

* Low dose aspirin has been the subject of much research in the fields of cancer and cardiovascular disease. It has been studied for potential prevention and help post diagnosis. * This week's note examines a very large systematic review and meta-analysis of 118 studies, which reviewed aspirin for cancer...
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Improving Cancer Treatment, Patient Outcomes with Genomic Testing

Cancer has proven to be difficult to manage for patients and healthcare providers. From diagnosis to treatment, the disease presents many obstacles and complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer was the second leading cause of death in the United States in 2019, resulting in nearly 600,000 deaths.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests adding drug berzosertib to standard treatment for metastatic bladder cancer does not benefit patients

A Phase 2 trial led by City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, suggests that adding the novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) inhibitor drug berzosertib to standard-of-care chemotherapy for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer does not extend progression-free survival. Chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and...
CancerMedicalXpress

Actionable metastatic cancer genome is remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs

A one-time analysis of entire-tumor DNA is almost always sufficient to find all DNA errors that may be relevant for treating metastatic cancer. This is because actionable DNA errors remain remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs. This discovery was made by Dutch researchers in a study led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They published their findings on August 9 online in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Local recurrence and other oncologic outcomes after percutaneous image-guided tumor ablations on stageT1b renal cell carcinoma: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Int J Hyperthermia. 2021;38(1):1295-1303. doi: 10.1080/02656736.2021.1970826. OBJECTIVE: A systematic review of clinical trials on thermal ablation of T1b RCC was conducted to assess oncologic outcomes of those procedures. The primary endpoint was the rate of local recurrence. Secondary endpoints included technical efficacy, progression to metastatic disease, cancer-specific mortality, complications and renal function decrease.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Disparities in cervical cancer survival in the United States by race and stage at diagnosis: An analysis of 138,883 women diagnosed between 2001 and 2014 (CONCORD-3)

Gynecol Oncol. 2021 Aug 25:S0090-8258(21)01312-3. doi: 10.1016/j.ygyno.2021.08.015. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: During 2000-2014, age-standardized five-year net survival for cervical cancer was 63-64% in the United States. Using data from CONCORD-3, we analyzed cervical cancer survival trends by race, stage and period of diagnosis. METHODS: Data from 41 state-wide population-based...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Modifying Effect of Smoking on GSTM1 and NAT2 in Relation to the Risk of Bladder Cancer in Mongolian Population: A Case-Control Study

Asian Pac J Cancer Prev. 2021 Aug 1;22(8):2479-2485. doi: 10.31557/APJCP.2021.22.8.2479. OBJECTIVES: Tobacco smoking is the predominant risk factor for bladder cancer as it contains cancer-causing chemicals. However, genetic factors may play important role in response towards chemical carcinogens. In this study we aim to investigate genetic polymorphisms of glutathione S-transferase M1 (GSTM1) and N-acetyltransferase 2 (NAT2) as determinants of bladder cancer risk, independently and in combination with tobacco use in the Mongolian population.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Effects of open-label placebos in clinical trials: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83148-6, published online 16 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors, where the number of participants from Sandler et al.19 was incorrectly utilized. Consequently, in the Results section, subheading “Publication bias”,. “The funnel plot displaying SMDs and the respective standard error for each...
Cancersyvnews.com

Your Cancer Answers: Are there any new treatment options for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia?

Question: Are there any new treatment options for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia?. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a common cancer of the bone marrow. It accounts for about 30% of all leukemias in the United States. It affects men more often than women, and it mostly affects older adults with the median age at diagnosis of 70. Many patients are diagnosed when they are found to have elevated white blood cells (WBC) on their blood test.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Identifying the Optimal Number of Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Cycles in Patients with Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

J Urol. 2021 Aug 27:101097JU0000000000002190. doi: 10.1097/JU.0000000000002190. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate the pathologic response rates and survival associated with 3 versus 4 cycles of cisplatin-based NAC in patients with cT2-4N0M0 MIBC. MATERIAL AND METHODS: In this cohort study we analyzed clinical data of 828 patients treated with...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Novel mouse models of bladder cancer identify a prognostic signature associated with risk of disease progression

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 1:canres.1254.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-1254. Online ahead of print. To study progression of bladder cancer from non-muscle invasive to muscle invasive disease, we have developed a novel toolkit that uses complementary approaches to achieve gene recombination in specific cell populations in the bladder urothelium in vivo, thereby allowing us to generate a new series of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMM) of bladder cancer. One method is based on delivery of adenoviruses that express Cre recombinase in selected cell types in the urothelium, and a second uses transgenic drivers in which activation of inducible Cre alleles can be limited to the bladder urothelium by intravesicular delivery of tamoxifen. Using both approaches, targeted deletion of the Pten and p53 tumor suppressor genes specifically in basal urothelial cells gave rise to muscle invasive bladder tumors. Furthermore, pre-invasive lesions arising in basal cells displayed upregulation of molecular pathways related to bladder tumorigenesis, including pro-inflammatory pathways. Cross species analyses comparing a mouse gene signature of early bladder cancer with a human signature of bladder cancer progression identified a conserved 28-gene signature of early bladder cancer that is associated with poor prognosis for human bladder cancer and that outperforms comparable gene signatures. These findings demonstrate the relevance of these GEMMs for studying the biology of human bladder cancer and introduce a prognostic gene signature that may help to stratify patients at risk for progression to potentially lethal muscle invasive disease.
CancerMedicalXpress

Immunotherapy for HPV+ head and neck cancer: Awakening the force within

A new study from scientists at Emory Vaccine Center and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University reports that the immune cells that are the major targets of immune checkpoint inhibitors are present in tumors from head and neck cancer patients. The study focuses on head and neck tumors that are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy