How to reduce design iterations and time to market while greatly increasing reliability

Integrating the power module effectively and effortlessly into railway applications has been a great concern for an increasing number of power supply manufacturers. Such power modules should be adaptable to the system or environmental variations based on the specific applications. In this regard, an ultra-wide input range DC/DC converter can satisfy the requirements and support all nominal voltages for train-borne applications. Since the rail traffic is exposed to harsh environments, the DC/DC converter should be certified to the EN 50155, EN 61373, and EN 45545-2 standards.