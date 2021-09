The Internal Revenue Service received a record number of complaints about Economic Impact Payment scams in June and July 2021 not seen in more than a decade. “There has been a sharp rise in scams linked to the Economic Impact Payments. IRS-Criminal Investigation is committed to pursuing these scammers,” said Ryan Korner, Special Agent in Charge with the IRS-CI Los Angeles Field Office. “To those who steal from the American public and take advantage of a stimulus plan meant to help those affected by COVID-19, beware…you will be caught, and you will be held accountable.”