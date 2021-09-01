HopeHealth Lifestyle Coach earns state recognition
Sonda Jett-Clair of HopeHealth’s Diabetes and Nutrition Institute team has been recognized by the South Carolina Public Health Association as the Lifestyle Change Coach of the Year. The award is presented by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control each year to an individual who has made special contributions in diabetes prevention and has proven results through program participants’ weight loss.www.postandcourier.com
