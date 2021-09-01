HopeHealth Lifestyle Coach earns state recognition

Susan Graham’s work on campus doesn’t just stop at the end of the work day. Graham’s commitment to students, faculty and numerous agriculture-related organizations recently earned her “Outstanding Cooperation” selection from the National Association of Agricultural Educators Region IV, representing a six-state region that includes Illinois. Graham also received the Illinois NAAE Cooperation Award in June and said she’s “proud to represent SIU for this award – because this was not just earned by me – it took a small army of various areas on campus and cooperation for this recognition.” Josi Rawls, transfer relations assistant director in undergraduate admissions, noted Graham’s integral work, “which brings students of all interest areas to campus” and said “she makes me want to be a better Saluki!”