Bowl Predictions: Week 1.

The time has come, the 2021 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, preseason awards, and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.