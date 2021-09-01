Cancel
Essential Reads: Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Children with Prenatal Exposure to Antiepileptic Drugs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much data focuses on the risk of prenatal exposure to antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) and the risk of congenital malformations, there is a growing body of literature to indicate that that exposure to certain antiepileptic drugs, most notably valproic acid (VPA, Depakote) during critical periods of development may be associated with long-lasting neurodevelopmental deficits across multiple domains. While some of the newer AEDs (e.g., lamotrigine, leviceteram) appear to pose little risk, multiple reports have linked in utero exposure to valproate with adverse neurodevelopmental sequelae, including lower IQ and developmental delays in offspring. Several studies have shown that exposure to valproic acid (Depakote) may be associated with increased risk of autism spectrum disorders or autistic traits and/or attentional problems.

