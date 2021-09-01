Cancel
Morgantown, WV

WVU Faculty Assembly mulls vote on vaccine mandate resolution

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Faculty Assembly debated in special session, a resolution asking for a vaccine mandate on campus for about three hours Wednesday afternoon. It all started with a petition by Jared Sims, an associate professor in the College of Creative Arts, now the assembly members are required to submit an online vote by noon Thursday, September 2, the results will be made public in about 48-hours.

