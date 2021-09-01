Two Wins in Three to Open Volleyball Season

Villanova volleyball opened its season by winning two of three games this weekend, defeating Rider and Delaware but falling to 21st-ranked Stanford. It began against Stanford. Hundreds packed the Finneran Pavilion, and the crowd was roaring the whole night, even as the Wildcats lost in straight sets, 3-0. Villanova fell behind early in the first, losing 25-14, then put up a good fight in the second, losing 25-20. The final set really showed how good this team could be, as it held the lead almost the entire set before giving it up right at the end in a thrilling 27-25 loss.