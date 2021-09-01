Home Sweet Dorm

I have a few kids’ bedroom designs coming down the pipeline over here, and I couldn’t be more excited. Kids’ bedrooms lay high atop my list of favourite places to design as I love that they inherently don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s a great opportunity to play with pattern, texture and colour – really taking hold of a direction and running with it. Needless to say, I’ve been collecting inspiration as of late and this space, designed by Studio McGee, is calling my name. The layers of whimsy are making my heart sing, and I love that it’s a space that can grow while into adolescence (and beyond). Following is how I’d put together a similar look…
Comments / 0