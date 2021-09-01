Cancel
Medical City Denton receives trauma redesignation

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Medical City Denton was redesignated as a Level II Trauma Center, making it the only hospital to hold the title in Denton County, according to a news release. The designation comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services and recognizes a trauma center's commitment to providing hospital resources and addressing the health care needs of all patients, including care for patients through the rehabilitation process. Level II centers have 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and specialty coverage, injury and trauma prevention programs for staff and the community and a comprehensive quality assessment program.

