Under 10% of Florida ICU beds available, amid hospital oxygen shortages
Florida hospitals have faced significant oxygen shortages over the last month as they continue to treat the influx of COVID cases due to the Delta variant. A study from the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) last week found that hospitals with one third of the state’s acute-care beds reported having 48 hours or less of oxygen available to treat patients, according to FHA spokesperson Savannah Kelly.stateofreform.com
Comments / 0