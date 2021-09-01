How do I challenge sudden/new Suspension fees(x2) for 2-Civil traffic tickets, LOST for 23yrs? (will still pay orig tix)?
Recently went to renew drivers license only to find out that my license is now suddenly suspended for 2-civil traffic violations that were from 23yrs ago (1998). They had never appeared on my driving record until now, & never an issue when renewing my license on several different occasions during last 23 yrs. If I had been notified about those tickets at any point before, I would have paid the tickets at the time, to avoid suspension.avvo.com
