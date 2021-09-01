How do I challenge sudden/new Suspension fees(x2) for 2-Civil traffic tickets, LOST for 23yrs? (will still pay orig tix)?

Okay, so you’re tired of puttering along in that same 1996 Honda Civic with which you picked up your Homecoming date during your senior year of high school. How do you even begin? No doubt, you’ll have questions to ask when buying a used car. Well, first, you need to narrow it down to which car you want, what options you want/can live without, your budget, etc. Once you’ve gotten that down and have taken a few cards for a spin, it’s time to get down to business. My preference is to deal with a private party to avoid dealer markups, but luckily for you, I’ve got experience in both.