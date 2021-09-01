Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

SmartChoice™ at The Open Door Modernizes Pantry Shopping

By todtheopendoor
capeanncommunity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOUCESTER — A new online ordering system at The Open Door has expanded choice more than ever before for client shoppers. SmartChoice™ at The Open Door launched this June and allows clients to place a weekly grocery order that matches any special dietary needs they may have as well as their taste. Clients select from featured items, fruit and juices, vegetables, protein and dairy, ready-to-eat items, grains and cereal, baking, snacks, condiments, special dietary items, pet supplies, household supplies, health and hygiene products, baby food and supplies, and miscellaneous items.

capeanncommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#The Open Door#Volunteers#Shopping#Food Security#Food Drink#Smartchoice#Shoppers Gloucester#The Fulfillment Center#Topsfield#Mobile Markets#Community Meals#Application#Nutrition Education#Summer Meals For Kids#Holiday Baskets#Senior Soup Salad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Lincoln County, GAlincolnjournalonline.com

Food pantry open with mask requirement

The Lincoln County Food Pantry held its bi-monthly food distribution on Thursday, August 26. President Naomi Cobb (front) and volunteers (l-r) Johnny Carr, Ella Norman, and Minnie Stokes load a wagon of frozen meats, assorted canned vegetables, and paper products, along with fresh eggs and milk compliments of Golden Harvest Food Bank. LCFP continues to serve residents in need, with […]
Charitiescallnewspapers.com

Feed My People modernizing food pantry

Feed My People, one of the largest food and care providers in the region, revealed plans July 22 for a modern “your choice” food pantry at its existing location at 171 Kingston Dr. The project will convert a set of outdated rooms into food shopping experience similar to a grocery...
Bellefonte, PAState College

Gift Shop Opens at Gamble Mill

BELLEFONTE — The husband-and-wife team of David and Staci Egan have moved their gift shop, Smith and Front, to the become the latest business to find a home in the renovated Gamble Mill. The store held a well-attended grand opening event on Aug. 28 with several local vendors on hand...
Grocery & Supermaketinsidescience.org

Healthy Food Decisions Can Start at the Grocery Checkout

(Inside Science) -- It doesn't take much to nudge people into making healthier choices at the grocery store -- just removing confectionery and other unhealthy products from checkouts and the ends of nearby aisles and placing fruit and vegetables near store entrances have a real impact on what people buy. That's the key finding from a new study published today in the journal PLOS Medicine.
Visual Artcapeanncommunity.com

September 2021

Friends of the Sawyer Free Library ANNUAL ART AUCTION- The Bidding Has Begun!. THE ANNUAL ART AUCTION sponsored by the FRIENDS OF THE SAWYER FREE LIBRARY is now on display in the Matz Gallery located in the main lobby of the Sawyer Free Library throughout the month of September!. Come...
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Grocery & SupermaketArkansas Online

Shoppers pinch pennies at dollar store

Kyle Dishman said he can't afford to shop at the grocery store anymore. Instead he goes to Dollar General, where he can make $40 stretch into a week's worth of groceries and the occasional can of motor oil for his car. He sticks with pasta, frozen pizza and canned vegetables,...
Interior Designlebomag.com

Closing the Door on Open Space Living

Is the “open concept” home floor plan going out of style? It depends who you ask. But one thing is certain: the door is having a shining moment. A — nnie Skiba and Dan Thomas had renovated their Tampa Avenue home to open the entire first floor—no walls or doors. At the time, an open floor plan allowed them to see their young children better. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and private space within the home was lacking, Thomas resorted to using his truck as his office space. In January, the couple upgraded to a new home on Sunset Drive, with a private wing including two office spaces and a bathroom. They don’t miss the openness of their previous home. “It’s nice to be able to close a door,” said Skiba.
Lake Orion, MIThe Oakland Press

Food pantry to open at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village and Woodside Bible Church are opening a food pantry to serve local families in need of food assistance. The Village Food Pantry will officially open with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, followed by food distribution to those in need, according to a press release.
Grocery & Supermaketwhdh.com

Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will start farming out its delivery service. It plans to use contract workers, autonomous vehicles and other means to transport rival retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. The nation’s largest retailer said it will dispatch...
Standard Banner

The ‘Red Door’ is open

One afternoon back in the spring Jennifer Bates sat outside her Owens Restaurant with Jessica Smith and Tiffany Mull. They discussed sponsoring a fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House, a facility designed to host children whose family circumstances mean they have to transition into the foster care system. Rather than have...
Brewer, MEfoxbangor.com

Healthy drink shop opening in Brewer

BREWER — A new local business will bring more healthy foods and drinks to the city’s restaurant scene. Brewer Nutrition will offer a variety of healthy drinks, including energizing teas, smoothies, and more. Owner Taylor Kelly said they held a soft opening last weekend to give the public the opportunity...
Grocery & SupermaketInc.com

Grocery Store Trends

Over the past few years independent grocery stores have truly gone above and beyond to find their place in our communities and stand up against big-box chain competition. How they have stood up to these challenges and how they continue to thrive, even in the wake of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be evaluated in this article, which will also uncover some of the top examples of why independent grocery stores truly could be your next untapped market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy