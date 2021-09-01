SmartChoice™ at The Open Door Modernizes Pantry Shopping
GLOUCESTER — A new online ordering system at The Open Door has expanded choice more than ever before for client shoppers. SmartChoice™ at The Open Door launched this June and allows clients to place a weekly grocery order that matches any special dietary needs they may have as well as their taste. Clients select from featured items, fruit and juices, vegetables, protein and dairy, ready-to-eat items, grains and cereal, baking, snacks, condiments, special dietary items, pet supplies, household supplies, health and hygiene products, baby food and supplies, and miscellaneous items.capeanncommunity.com
