SmartChoice™ at The Open Door Modernizes Pantry Shopping

Is the “open concept” home floor plan going out of style? It depends who you ask. But one thing is certain: the door is having a shining moment. A — nnie Skiba and Dan Thomas had renovated their Tampa Avenue home to open the entire first floor—no walls or doors. At the time, an open floor plan allowed them to see their young children better. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and private space within the home was lacking, Thomas resorted to using his truck as his office space. In January, the couple upgraded to a new home on Sunset Drive, with a private wing including two office spaces and a bathroom. They don’t miss the openness of their previous home. “It’s nice to be able to close a door,” said Skiba.