NEW Remington Core-Lokt Tipped – Elevated Accuracy & Terminal Performance

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! In 1938 an engineer by the name of Snabb (I could not find a full name) developed a conversion system in which almost any bolt action rifle could be converted to semi-automatic fire. This is interesting to me because these sorts of conversions make me think of ones done before and during World War One when every military was trying to find the best, easiest, cheapest, arms available for their military. Although when I think on it further semi-automatic rifles really were not all that big of a mainstay in the world yet. Yes, they existed and the designs around by 1938 were good enough, to say the least it makes sense that making a cheap conversion to existing guns may still be appealing. Rock Island Auction Company goes further in-depth below.