NEW Remington Core-Lokt Tipped – Elevated Accuracy & Terminal Performance
If the mornings are feeling more cool and that has your focus turned towards fall hunting seasons, we can assure you, that you are not the only one. The 1st thing that comes to mind for me when getting ready for hunting season is: Is my firearm sighted-in and do I have enough ammunition for it?… Well, if you are in need of more ammo like many of us Remington Ammunition has introduced a new series of ammo in their Core-Lokt Tipped offerings that boast improved accuracy and terminal performance on big-game.www.alloutdoor.com
