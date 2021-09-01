175 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in the Crossroads
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 1 As of Tuesday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 31.58%, according to the state health department. Three ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,255 (+17) 3,058 27 51.32% DeWitt 2,593 (+1) 2,265 65 42.32% Goliad 579 541 17 39.42% Jackson 2,251 (+19) 2,122 35 41.79% Lavaca 2,884 2,714 79 42.50% Matagorda 5,130 (+23) 4,779 121 (+2) 44.47% Refugio 1,008 (+13) 843 23 52.07% Victoria 11,813 (+89) 10,753 260 (+4) 46.99% Wharton 5,083 (+13) 4,786 129 46.85% 9-County Total 34,596 (+175) 31,861 756 (+6) 45.30%www.victoriaadvocate.com
