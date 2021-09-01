Berrien County Health Department Issues Mask Order For Schools
The Berrien County Health Department has issued a mask order for schools as a new academic year gets started. The department announced the mandate Wednesday, not long after the Berrien County Board of Health voted to support it. Speaking to the board Wednesday, Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis said with increasing COVID numbers, it’s become clear strategies for reducing transmission are needed in schools.www.983thecoast.com
