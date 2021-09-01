101 Bridal Shower Wishes: What To Write In A Bridal Shower Card

Dear Carolyn: My wedding is being covid-rescheduled from 2020 to 2022. One of my closest friends of the past 15 years said an annual music festival in another state may also be rescheduled for the same dates and she normally goes with other friends of hers. She has said she’ll be at the wedding only if the dates don’t conflict. It isn’t my first wedding, but I surely plan on it being the last.