Spokane County, WA

Care to Nourish

KREM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare to Nourish helps some of the most vulnerable families in Spokane County during the COVID19 pandemic. Through this program local catering companies and restaurants are preparing nourishing, ready-to-eat meals that are then delivered to Spokane families via our local non-profits. Working together, they provide nourishment and connection. Yes, there are some other charitable programs that provide meals, but there are far more families that need help. The existing programs simply can’t meet the need during these tough times. Care to Nourish supports Spokane County families who are at high risk for COVID 19 because of an underlying medical condition, have COVID 19, or have been exposed to COVID 19, or are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID 19. They also help members of the Spokane Hospitality Coalition who have been struggling to stay open and keep their employees working through the pandemic. Learn more: https://beaconhillevents.com/care/

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nourishment#Restaurants#Charity#Covid 19
