ROCKWALL, TX (September 6, 2021) Blu is the perfect housemate! She loves attention and affection, but she also settles down when her people are busy with something else. She is housebroken, knows how to use the doggy door, and leashes up for walks like a perfect little lady! Blu takes treats ever so gently, is dog-friendly, and can be crated or trusted to be left out. She LOVES to ride in the car and hopes to go with her people every time they leave the house!