Applications Open for Next NYS Trooper Entrance Exam

Applications are now open for the next New York State Police Trooper Entrance Exam. The exam, which will be administered from January to April 2022, will be given online at authorized testing centers for the first time in State Police history, part of an effort to make the exam more accessible to the general public. In addition, State Police have launched a reimagined recruitment outreach program designed to increase the number of minorities and women serving in the ranks. Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam by clicking here.