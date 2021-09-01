Cancel
New York AG James Helps Secure $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that she has secured more than $4.5 billion from the Sackler family and foundations that they control for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. A mediated agreement was conditionally approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that forces the Sacklers to pay billions to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country; shuts down the company they own and control, Purdue Pharma; and ends the Sacklers' ability to manufacture opioids ever again. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family's roles in igniting the opioid epidemic, requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role that Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.

New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers hope Hochul will tackle opioid crisis in New York

When Kathy Hochul was lieutenant governor, she led the state's task force on opioid addiction. It's that experience that state Sen. Peter Harckham hopes will be invaluable for the new governor. "She and I frequently are at the same events for advocacy groups and to hear her speak, you can...
Albany, NYwhcuradio.com

Attorney General James reaches $4.5 billion settlement with Sacklers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Attorney General Letitia James has reached a 4-point-5 billion dollar settlement with the Sackler Family for their role in the opioid crisis. The agreement reached Wednesday completely shuts down Purdue Pharma, ends the Sackler’s ability to sell opioids, and secures public disclosure. The billions of dollars from the settlement will fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country.

