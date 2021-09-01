New York AG James Helps Secure $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that she has secured more than $4.5 billion from the Sackler family and foundations that they control for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. A mediated agreement was conditionally approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that forces the Sacklers to pay billions to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country; shuts down the company they own and control, Purdue Pharma; and ends the Sacklers' ability to manufacture opioids ever again. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family's roles in igniting the opioid epidemic, requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role that Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.