No. 4 Northwest opens season in road battle against Fort Hays

Northwest sophomore Robert Rawie runs the ball in the Green and White Scrimmage last Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats will set foot in Lewis Field Stadium to begin their first season in two years on Thursday versus Fort Hays State.

Those in the Northwest Missouri State football program wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It’s a challenge right away, and that’s what we love about it. It’s going to set the tone for the whole season,” Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright said.

Kicking off the season in a Week 1 road test against the Tigers feels almost customary for the Bearcats, who enter game week ranked No. 4 in the nation.

“They're similar to us. They're going to be very physical at the line of scrimmage. They're going to play solid defense. We both got quarterbacks that have in-game experience and are very explosive,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright, who enters his fifth year at the helm, said. “We're kind of images of one another and so that's set up a pretty good matchup over the last three years.”

The Bearcats last faced the Tigers in a 36-33 double-overtime thriller in Hays, Kansas, on Nov. 9, 2019, before going on to secure the 2019 MIAA title.

Before then, the Tigers had the upper hand and tallied a pair of one-point wins in Maryville over the Bearcats in 2017 (13-12) and in 2018 (17-16).

Entering his 10th season as head coach at Fort Hays, Chris Brown is the all-time coaching wins leader in program history, with a record of 66-37.

Fort Hays welcomes back Chance Fuller under center. As a sophomore in 2019, he earned an All-MIAA Second Team selection at quarterback and he broke the Tigers’ single-season record for passing touchdowns with 35 and threw for 3,344 yards, the fourth most for a season in program history.

Braden Wright returns for his junior season as well for the Bearcats, but this time with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Sturdy.

Along with the addition of two-time Harlon Hill Trophy candidate Al McKeller from the University of Indianapolis, the Bearcats have rebuilt their running back room.

McKeller has faced Fort Hays before, putting up 137 yards on 29 carries when UIndy defeated the Fort Hays, 38-27, in the first round of the Division II playoffs in 2018.

“I played these guys my sophomore year, had a pretty good game. So it’s gonna be a lot on them my senior year,” McKeller said with a laugh.

Northwest’s defense feels prepared to take down Fuller and the Tigers, too.

“As always, we’re gonna hit him,” Northwest senior defensive end Sam Roberts said. “That’s our goal.”

After an ankle injury in the Green and White Scrimmage last week, Northwest junior defensive tackle Zach Howard is full go, a boost with the leading sacker from 2019 back.

Winning the last seven meetings between the two in Hays, No. 4 Northwest enters familiar territory come Thursday for a chance at starting a path to another MIAA title with a bang.

“Some of the most difficult venues to play in is when there's not a lot of people there, so you got to create your own energy and your own emotion. That's not going to be the case on Thursday night. There's going to be a lot of amped up people there. It should be a full house. I know there are a lot of people from Maryville that are itching to watch football, they're going to make the trek out there,” Rich Wright said. “So we're just excited for the opportunity.”

Updated 3 hrs ago

Updated 3 hrs ago

