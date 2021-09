My name is Diego! I’m a young dog, around 2 or 3 years old. I’m 63 pounds of pure love! Being around people is one of my favorite things. I’ve only been at the shelter for 2 weeks but I’m ready to find a family that I can live with forever. The nice people here tell me I’m handsome. It must be my smile! I would love to get to know you and go home with you. Please call the shelter today and schedule a time to meet me! 620-440-4375.